Wheeler (1-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on 10 hits and a walk over 6.1 innings as the Phillies fell 5-1 to the Mets. He struck out six.

Facing his former club, Wheeler got tagged for two quick runs in the first inning before settling down, but a lack of run support stuck him with the loss. The right-hander threw 108 pitches (71 strikes) en route to his second quality start of the season. Wheeler will carry a 3.00 ERA and 20:5 K:BB through 18 innings into his next outing, set for Tuesday against home against the Giants.