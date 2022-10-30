Wheeler pitched five innings and took the loss during Saturday's 5-2 defeat to the Astros in Game 2 of the World Series, allowing four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three.

Wheeler had a rough start to Game 2, allowing three consecutive doubles in a three-run first inning. The 32-year-old was able to settle down and recorded two outs in the fifth inning before giving up a two-run blast to Alex Bregman, making the score 5-0. This was the first start of the postseason where Wheeler did not pitch six innings, and the five runs that scored while he was on the mound matched the total runs allowed in his last four starts combined. He is now 1-2 in the postseason with a 2.69 ERA across 30.1 innings. On a positive note, Wheeler only threw 69 pitches, so he has a chance to make an impact later on in the World Series.