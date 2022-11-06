Wheeler pitched 5.1 innings and took the loss during Saturday's 4-1 defeat to the Astros in Game 6 of the World Series, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five.

Wheeler was locked in Saturday night, keeping the potent Houston offense scoreless until his final inning. The 32-year-old was pulled from the game in the sixth inning after a hit-by-pitch, a ground out and a single, leaving it up to Jose Alvarado to work out of the jam. Unfortunately, Alvarado surrendered a three-run homer to Yordan Alvarez, giving the Astros a 3-1 lead and putting Wheeler in position to take his second loss of the World Series. Wheeler finished the playoffs with a 1-3 record and a 2.81 ERA across 35.2 innings in what was the first postseason of his nine-year career.