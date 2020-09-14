Wheeler (finger) threw a bullpen session Monday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wheeler skipped his scheduled start Saturday against the Marlins after tearing his fingernail while putting on his pants. He's reportedly dealt with fingernail issues since he was an amateur. If the nail responded well to the bullpen session, Wheeler could pitch later in the week, but if it responds poorly, a trip to the injured list can't be ruled out.

More News