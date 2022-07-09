Wheeler (8-4) gave up five hits and a walk while striking out five over seven shutout innings to earn the win in a 2-0 victory over the Cardinals on Friday.

Wheeler continued his dominant campaign by holding the dangerous Cardinals lineup scoreless over seven innings on 97 pitches. The 32-year-old right-hander has now thrown 14 scoreless innings in a row to begin July. The road win is an especially good sign from Wheeler, since he has fared much better at home this season. Wheeler's home OBA is .188 compared to .280 on the road. He will look to pick up his ninth win of the year next week, most likely at Toronto.