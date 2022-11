Wheeler is scheduled to start Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Phillies watched Wheeler's velocity dip during his last outing and have elected to give their ace an extra day of rest. Philadelphia is expected to start Ranger Suarez in Game 3, Aaron Nola in Game 4 and either Noah Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson in Game 5 if all goes according to plan.