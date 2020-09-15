Wheeler (finger) will play catch Tuesday as the Phillies try to determine whether or not he'll be able to pitch this week, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Wheeler tore his fingernail while putting on his pants last week and is at risk of missing an extended period. He threw a bullpen session Monday and will throw again Tuesday, and if the nail holds up fine he could be cleared to start Thursday against the Mets.
