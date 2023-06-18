Wheeler (6-4) earned the win Sunday over the Athletics, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out four over six scoreless innings.

Wheeler's been very strong over his last three starts, allowing just two runs (one earned) on 11 hits and four walks with 19 strikeouts in 19.1 innings in that span. This was his second win in a row, though Sunday's outing was also the first time since April 23 that he's walked multiple batters. The veteran right-hander is at a 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 98:20 K:BB through 88 innings across 15 starts this season. Wheeler is lined up to make his next start at home versus his old team, the Mets.