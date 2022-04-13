Wheeler (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Phillies fell 2-0 to the Mets, giving up one run on two hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander made only one real mistake before exiting his first start of the season after 65 pitches (44 strikes), but unfortunately for Wheeler, Brandon Nimmo launched it into the seats in right field. Wheeler should get stretched out a little more in his next outing, scheduled for Sunday in Miami.