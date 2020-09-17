Wheeler allowed three runs on seven hits (one home run) while striking out two across 7.1 innings Wednesday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Wheeler was incredibly efficient Wednesday as he went a season-high 7.1 innings while throwing 68 of his 95 pitches for strikes. The only major damage the right-hander gave up was a two-run shot to J.D. Davis in the sixth to cut the Phillies' lead to 4-3. Wheeler unfortunately wasn't able to get the win after the Phillies blew their sixth lead this season when up by three or more runs but he has made a great 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation with Aaron Nola with a 2.62 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 58.1 innings. He figures to take the mound Monday in a matchup with the Nationals.