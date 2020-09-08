Wheeler allowed three earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out seven across six innings Monday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Wheeler threw four scoreless innings, but was tripped up a bit in the fifth when he surrendered four doubles to account for all three of his earned runs. It was otherwise an efficient outing for Wheeler, as he needed only 83 pitches to log 18 outs -- 13 of which came via either groundball or strikeout. Overall, Wheeler has maintained a 2.47 ERA with a 36:9 K:BB across 51 innings this season. He'll draw his next start Saturday at Miami.