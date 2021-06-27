Wheeler (6-4) earned the win over the Mets on Sunday. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven shutout innings.

After a short start versus the Nationals on Tuesday, Wheeler bounced back in a big way versus the NL East-leading Mets. Sunday was the third time in four starts the right-hander has kept runs off the board, and he's given up just three runs in 24 innings in that span. Wheeler sports a strong 2.20 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 130:25 K:BB across 106.1 innings this season. He lines up for a tough home start versus San Diego in next weekend's series.