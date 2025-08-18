default-cbs-image
Wheeler (shoulder) underwent a thrombolysis procedure Monday to remove a blood clot in his right upper extremity.

Per the Phillies, Wheeler's subsequent treatment and timeline to return are yet to be determined. More clarity on the right-hander's situation should be available in the coming days and weeks. With Wheeler sidelined indefinitely, Taijuan Walker will remain in the Phillies' rotation.

