Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Undergoes procedure for blood clot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wheeler (shoulder) underwent a thrombolysis procedure Monday to remove a blood clot in his right upper extremity.
Per the Phillies, Wheeler's subsequent treatment and timeline to return are yet to be determined. More clarity on the right-hander's situation should be available in the coming days and weeks. With Wheeler sidelined indefinitely, Taijuan Walker will remain in the Phillies' rotation.
