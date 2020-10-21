Wheeler underwent a successful right middle fingernail resection procedure Oct. 12, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Wheeler is expected to be ready for spring training following his successful procedure. The 30-year-old missed a start in early September due to the issue with his fingernail, but the procedure should help him going forward. Wheeler posted a career-best 2.92 ERA along with a 1.17 WHIP over 71 innings during his first year with the Phillies in 2020.

More News