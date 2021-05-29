Wheeler recorded 14 strikeouts and gave up three runs on four hits over seven innings during Saturday's 5-3 loss at Tampa Bay. He had two walks and didn't factor in the decision.
The 30-year-old served up a two-run homer to Austin Meadows during the opening frame, but he allowed one run over the following six innings and generated 18 swinging strikes on the afternoon. Wheeler has double-digit strikeouts in three straight starts and has surrendered five runs (four earned) on eight hits with a 36:3 K:BB across 21.1 innings during that stretch.
