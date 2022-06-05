Wheeler (4-3) earned the win during Saturday's 7-2 victory over the Angels, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Philadelphia scored five times in the bottom of the first to give Wheeler an early buffer and the righty cruised through six frames, limiting the damage to one run apiece in the third and fifth innings. The 32-year-old has now recorded at least seven strikeouts in seven straight starts and carried over his dominant May stats to June with an impressive 16 swinging strikes on 99 pitches. Wheeler is slated to take the mound again next weekend against Arizona.