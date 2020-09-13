Wheeler (finger) won't start Monday's game against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
The team originally hoped the right-hander would be able to take the mound Monday after being scratched from Friday's scheduled start due to the nail issue on his right middle finger, but he'll need more time to be game ready. Wheeler played catch Saturday, and manager Joe Girardi said the team anticipates him being able to take the mound sometime during the upcoming three-game series against the Mets, which begins Tuesday.
