Manager Joe Girardi announced Thursday that Wheeler will not be able to make his scheduled Saturday start due to an issue with the nail on his middle finger, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

In a very strange occurrence, Wheeler caught his nail putting on his pants and won't be able to pitch until Monday at the earliest, according to Girardi. The Phillies will now go with a bullpen game during the second half of Friday's twin bill, with Spencer Howard's start being pushed to Saturday.