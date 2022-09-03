Wheeler (forearm) won't start Tuesday against the Marlins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Wheeler was targeting a Tuesday return, but he underwent an MRI on Thursday that showed some inflammation. Interim manager Rob Thomson said Friday that Wheeler is getting better but is still experiencing discomfort. The team remains relatively unconcerned, but the right-hander will be re-evaluated Monday or Tuesday prior to potentially throwing a bullpen next week.
