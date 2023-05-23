Wheeler (3-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against Arizona.

Most of the damage against Wheeler came in the second inning on Lourdes Gurriel's solo homer and Geraldo Perdomo's two-run double. Pavin Smith later knocked a solo shot in the fifth. Wheeler is now 0-3 over his last four starts and has given up at least four runs in three of those. His season ERA is up to 4.11 with a 64:14 K:BB through 57 innings. Wheeler is projected to start in Atlanta this weekend.