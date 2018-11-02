Evans (knee) chose to become a free agent after getting outrighted from the Mets' 40-man roster Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Evans played in just 34 games across the last two season for the Mets, going 13-for-54 with two doubles and a pair of RBI during his brief opportunity in the big leagues. The 26-year-old was forced to miss the final two months of the season after fracturing his left tibia, but he's expected to be fully operational prior to spring training.

