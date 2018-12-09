Johnson relayed Saturday via his personal Twitter account that he agreed to a contract Saturday with the Hanshin Tigers of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league.

A first-round selection of the Cubs in 2012, Johnson received his first cup of coffee in the majors in 2017 before sticking around on a permanent basis as a member of the Giants organization last season. Over his 37 appearances out of the bullpen, Johnson submitted a 5.56 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 43.2 innings. Those poor numbers resulted in him being outrighted off the 40-man roster in November and likely would have forced him to settle for a minor-league deal this offseason had he elected to remain in North America. Instead, he'll head overseas in 2019 on what is presumably a far more lucrative offer than he would have fetched stateside.