Johnson elected free agency after being outrighted from San Francisco's 40-man roster, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Johnson appeared in 37 games for the Giants in 2018, logging a 5.56 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with a 36:22 K:BB across 43.2 innings of relief. The 27-year-old will look to latch on with a new organization this winter.

More News
Our Latest Stories