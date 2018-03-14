Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Begins throwing program
After sitting out since Feb. 25, Schugel (shoulder) resumed playing catch Wednesday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Schugel is out of minor-league options. Since he's not expected to start the season in Pittsburgh's bullpen, the organization will likely need to decide whether to place him on the disabled list or risk losing him to another team. The serviceable righty has appeared in 68 games over the last two years for the Pirates, compiling a 3.00 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 84 innings.
