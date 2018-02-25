Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Exits with injury Sunday
Schugel exited Sunday's spring training game early with an apparent shoulder injury, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The specifics of Schugel's shoulder injury have not been revealed. He was visited by the team trainer at the mound and was removed from the game after a quick examination. We'll await further word from the Pirates on his condition over the coming days, though they are currently calling the injury "right shoulder discomfort," Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
