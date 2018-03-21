Play

Schugel (shoulder) is likely to open the season on the disabled list, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Schugel has been sidelined with shoulder discomfort since late February. He played catch out to 120 feet on Wednesday, but with just eight days remaining until the season opens, it appears unlikely that he'll be ready to go in time.

