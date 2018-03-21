Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Expected to open on disabled list
Schugel (shoulder) is likely to open the season on the disabled list, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Schugel has been sidelined with shoulder discomfort since late February. He played catch out to 120 feet on Wednesday, but with just eight days remaining until the season opens, it appears unlikely that he'll be ready to go in time.
More News
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Begins throwing program•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Will be reevaluated Monday•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Sidelined with shoulder discomfort•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Exits with injury Sunday•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Increased chance of landing MLB roster spot•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Tosses scoreless inning•
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...