Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Healthy and optioned to Triple-A
Schugel (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Saturday and outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Schugel hasn't pitched at the big-league level this season. He has a 6.19 ERA in 16 innings split between Indianapolis and High-A Bradenton. Since he's not on the 40-man roster, it could be tough for the 29-year-old to earn a September call-up.
