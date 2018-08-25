Schugel (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Saturday and outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Schugel hasn't pitched at the big-league level this season. He has a 6.19 ERA in 16 innings split between Indianapolis and High-A Bradenton. Since he's not on the 40-man roster, it could be tough for the 29-year-old to earn a September call-up.

