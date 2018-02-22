Schugel's chances of breaking camp with the big-league club improved following the trade of Daniel Hudson to the Rays, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nothing is set in stone at this point, but this news added onto the fact that the right-hander is out of minor-league options certainly bodes well for his fate. Schugel's performance in the majors last season also gives him a strong case for a roster spot. He produced a 1.97 ERA in 32 innings pitched, although some regression should be expected given his 4.04 FIP. Schugel will have to fend off Rule 5 pick Jordan Milbrath and Josh Smoker among others to maintain his spot on the roster, but a strong spring showing could make the decision quite easy.