Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Pauses rehab assignment
Schugel is experiencing shoulder soreness and will take a break from his rehab assignment, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Schugel has been sidelined since late February due to right shoulder discomfort. He began a throwing program in mid-March and officially embarked on a rehab assignment in mid-April, but will back off for a bit after his most recent outing with Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. In total, Schugel has participated in seven minor-league outings, and looked sharp for the most part prior to this setback. Expect an update on his status once he's able to restart his rehab assignment.
More News
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Starts rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Expected to open on disabled list•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Begins throwing program•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Will be reevaluated Monday•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Sidelined with shoulder discomfort•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...