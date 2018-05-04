Schugel is experiencing shoulder soreness and will take a break from his rehab assignment, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Schugel has been sidelined since late February due to right shoulder discomfort. He began a throwing program in mid-March and officially embarked on a rehab assignment in mid-April, but will back off for a bit after his most recent outing with Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. In total, Schugel has participated in seven minor-league outings, and looked sharp for the most part prior to this setback. Expect an update on his status once he's able to restart his rehab assignment.