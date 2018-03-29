Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Placed on 10-day DL
Schugel (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
This was fully anticipated, as he has been dealing with shoulder discomfort for about a month. He is slated to serve as a middle reliever for the Pirates once healthy.
