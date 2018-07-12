Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Prepping for simulated games
Schugel (shoulder) is expected to resume pitching in simulated games next week, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said the team would wait and see how Schugel looks while pitching in a controlled setting before a target date for the right-hander's return is established. Since Schugel has been on the disabled list all season with right shoulder discomfort, he would likely need close to the full 30-day rehab window in the minors before being activated. Schugel doesn't appear on track to rejoin the Pirates until at least August.
