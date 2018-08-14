Schugel (shoulder) began a rehab assignment at High-A Bradenton earlier this month and has made three appearances with the affiliate, giving up three runs on five hits and no walks over 2.2 innings while striking out six.

Schugel has been on the disabled list all season while dealing with right shoulder discomfort, which he first experienced during spring training. He was able to begin a rehab assignment in mid-April, but was shut down three weeks later after suffering a setback. It seems that Schugel is feeling good again following a three-month layoff, but it seems likely that the Pirates will let him build up his arm in the minors for the next couple weeks before activating him from the DL until rosters expand in September. He's slated to shift his current assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis this week.