Schugel (shoulder) recently resumed a throwing program and has played catch off flat ground four or five times, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Schugel had been shut down for much of the past month after he received a platelet-rich plasma injection to address renewed soreness in his throwing shoulder. It's expected that he'll gradually expand his throwing distance over the next week before potentially returning to mound work. The right-hander has been sidelined all season with the injury and will be one of the top candidates to shift to the 60-day disabled list when the Pirates need to create room on the 40-man roster for another player.