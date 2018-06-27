Schugel (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.

The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Tanner Anderson, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move. Schugel's timeline is unlikely to be affected, as he hasn't pitched all year and has therefore already spent the required 60 days on the disabled list. He has recently resumed his throwing program, though his return date is not yet clear.

