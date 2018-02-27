Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Sidelined with shoulder discomfort
Schugel remains shut down due to right shoulder discomfort, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Schugel left Sunday's spring game early due to injury, and it seems like the injury is still lingering a couple days afterward. No word has come forth regarding the severity, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him take things relatively slowly given the fact that he's dealt with shoulder injuries in the past. Schugel is competing for one of the Pirates' bullpen spots out of spring training, so he'll likely need to prove his health before he's handed a spot on the active roster.
More News
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Exits with injury Sunday•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Increased chance of landing MLB roster spot•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Tosses scoreless inning•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Recalled by Pirates•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Taxis back to Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Called up Saturday•
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...