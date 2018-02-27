Schugel remains shut down due to right shoulder discomfort, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Schugel left Sunday's spring game early due to injury, and it seems like the injury is still lingering a couple days afterward. No word has come forth regarding the severity, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him take things relatively slowly given the fact that he's dealt with shoulder injuries in the past. Schugel is competing for one of the Pirates' bullpen spots out of spring training, so he'll likely need to prove his health before he's handed a spot on the active roster.