Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Starts rehab assignment Thursday
Schugel (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Bradenton on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Schugel has been sidelined since late February with shoulder discomfort, but it appears that he's rounding back into his pre-injury form. Given that he missed all of spring training, it wouldn't be surprising to see a rather lengthy rehab assignment, though no firm timetable for his return has been revealed at this point.
