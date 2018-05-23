Pirates' A.J. Schugel: To remain shut down
Schugel (shoulder) will remain shut down for another 7-to-10 days, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
He opened the year on the disabled list with the shoulder injury and then experienced a setback in his recovery earlier this month. At this point the right-handed reliever can be considered out indefinitely.
