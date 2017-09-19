Play

Schugel pitched a scoreless inning and struck out one batter during Monday's game against the Brewers.

Schugel has been outstanding of late, turning in seven straight scoreless appearances to begin September. He hasn't earned a hold in nearly a month, but Schugel could get a few more higher-leverage opportunities before the season comes to a close.

