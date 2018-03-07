Schugel will remain shut down until Monday after recently receiving a second opinion on his right shoulder, which confirmed an earlier diagnosis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Pirates team doctor Patrick DeMeo previously labeled Schugel's injury as right shoulder discomfort, so the 28-year-old may have only sought the second opinion just to ensure he wasn't dealing with any structural damage. Though Schugel's injury doesn't seem to be significant, the fact that he hasn't thrown since Feb. 25 and won't get back on the mound in the immediate future makes it increasingly likely that he'll open the season on the disabled list.