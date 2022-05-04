The Pirates recalled Fletcher from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Even though Fletcher was optioned to Triple-A one day ago, he'll be eligible to rejoin the Pirates since he's being designated as the 27th man for the twin bill. Unless the Pirates lose a pitcher to an injury Wednesday or decide to option another player to the minors, Fletcher will likely be headed back to Indianapolis at the conclusion of the twin bill. He's made eight relief appearances for Pittsburgh this season, giving up nine earned runs over 8.2 innings.