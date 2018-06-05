Pirates' Aaron Shortridge: Picked up by Pittsburgh

The Pirates have selected Shortridge with the 114th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Shortridge worked as a starter this past season after excelling in relief the year before, and he is going to start games out of the gate thanks to a quality three-pitch mix that includes a slider and changeup. Shortridge has room to grow as a starter, but if he is unable to stick in that role, the 1.99 ERA he posted over 14 appearances -- 13 in relief -- in 2017 bodes well for his chances of still advancing up the ranks.