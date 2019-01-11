Pirates' Aaron Slegers: Scooped by Bucs
Slegers was claimed off waivers by the Pirates, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
He was recently designated for assignment by the Twins. A 26-year-old righty, Slegers has recorded just 15 strikeouts in 29 major-league innings, despite standing 6-foot-10. Dario Agrazal was designated for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot for Slegers.
