The Pirates optioned Slegers to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Slegers, whom the Pirates scooped up off waivers from the Twins in January, will likely slot into the Indianapolis rotation. During his time in the minors in addition to his eight career big-league appearances, the soft-tossing Slegers hasn't showcased swing-and-miss stuff, effectively eliminating any appeal he might have for fantasy purposes.

