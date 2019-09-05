Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double and triple in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

He's 15-for-31 with two homers and seven RBI in his last seven games. While Frazier's overall numbers look pedestrian for a starting second baseman -- .280/.338/.423 with nine homers and four steals in 525 plate appearances -- he's been one of the streakier players in baseball. The 27-year-old looks comfortable at the plate right now and plays the next four games at PNC Park, where he features a slash line of .314/.379/.489.