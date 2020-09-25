site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Belts long ball in second straight
Frazier went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in the 7-0 win over the Cubs on Thursday.
Frazier's long ball off Alec Mills was his second in as many days. The outfielder added an RBI single an inning later and now has seven homers and 21 RBI on the campaign.
