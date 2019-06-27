Frazier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

Frazier will head to the bench for the third time in six games as Colin Moran draws a start at the keystone. Though he initially thrived at the dish after being dropped as the Pirates' leadoff man in favor of Kevin Newman earlier this month, Frazier has fallen into an offensive funk of late. Over his last nine games, Frazier has recorded four hits in 24 at-bats.