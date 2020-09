Frazier went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Royals.

He swatted his fifth homer of the year in the third inning, giving the Pirates a 3-1 lead that Trevor Williams would quickly squander. It was Frazier's first long ball since Aug. 22, but he's been making solid contact despite the power drought, slashing .292/.378/.354 over his last 20 games.