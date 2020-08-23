Frazier went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, two runs and three RBI during Saturday's 12-5 win over Milwaukee.

The 28-year-old was 2-for-19 with six strikeouts over his past five games, so Saturday's outburst was a welcome sight. Frazier still has plenty of work to do with a .198/.240/.352 slash line through 22 games.