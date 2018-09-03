Pirates' Adam Frazier: Collects four hits, homer in win
Frazier went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double, three RBI an additional run scored in Monday's win over the Reds.
Frazier took Matt Harvey deep in the first inning to put the Pirates up 1-0, and he added a two-run single in the seventh to extend the lead to 5-0. He added another single and a double, notching his first four-hit game of the season while falling just a triple shy of the cycle. Frazier is now hitting an impressive .352 across 33 second-half games, raising his season average from .239 to .288 over that stretch. His recent form could keep him in the lineup on a more frequent basis down the stretch, especially with Josh Harrison seemingly still dealing with a balky hamstring.
