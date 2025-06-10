Frazier went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 10-3 win over the Marlins.

Frazier recorded his fourth three-hit game of the season, with each coming in his last 12 games. During this span, the veteran utility man is batting a torrid .395 (17-for-43) with one home run, four doubles, five RBI and six runs scored. Frazier regularly sits against southpaws and continues to see limited playing time since Nick Gonzales returned -- Frazier has taken just 19 at-bats versus lefties in 2025 and has started just four of Pittsburgh's past eight contests.